Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will post $365.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $369.08 million. Superior Industries International posted sales of $188.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $365.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.20 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

SUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Michael Bruynesteyn purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 134,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 166,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 84,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International (SUP) remained flat at $$15.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 95,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,947. The firm has a market cap of $386.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

