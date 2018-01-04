SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Major Shareholder Purchases $311,504.76 in Stock

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $311,504.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sun Coal & Coke Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 34,659 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,998.40.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 30,100 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $532,168.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 30,900 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $537,351.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 15,200 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $259,312.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 19,300 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $330,223.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 56,355 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $963,670.50.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 39,869 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $681,759.90.

On Monday, December 11th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 17,209 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $294,101.81.

On Thursday, December 7th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 42,267 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $718,539.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 61,408 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,053,147.20.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) opened at $17.75 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $820.51, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.28.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. SunCoke Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners LP will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SXCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 36.0% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 29.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

