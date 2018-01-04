Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 4th (BAC, FMS, HP, MMP, OKE, PRSC, PRSS, PRTO, PTCT, PTSI)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 4th:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors to a buy rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors to a buy rating.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Providence Service Corporation provides human services and non-emergency transportation (NET) management services to children, adolescents, young adults, and families. The Company focuses on providing its social services in the client’s home or in community-based settings. It provides its NET management services through local transportation providers. The company’s services are reimbursed by government programs such as welfare, juvenile justice, Medicaid or corrections. Providence Service Corporation is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CafePress, Inc. provides an e-commerce platform empowering individuals, groups, businesses and organizations to create, buy and sell customized and personalized products online. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes CafePress.com, Canvas On Demand, ImageKind, CafePress Pro, and Canvas On Demand Pro. It markets its services worldwide. CafePress, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

POXEL (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pzena Investment Management, LLC, which will become the company’s operating company upon the consummation of the offering, is a premier value-oriented investment management firm with a record of investment excellence and exceptional client service. “

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “In the last year, Quality Systems underperformed the broader industry in terms of price. On the brighter side, acquisitions have significantly expanded Quality Systems’ product pipeline over the last couple of years.We are particularly upbeat about the company’s solid performance with regard to total software, hardware and related revenues. Quality Systems’ solid recurring revenue base is a key catalyst for the quarters to come. Furthermore, the company’s new Entrada and Eagle Dream solutions are likely to drive growth. On the flipside, the company’s ongoing sluggishness in the RCM customer base, intensifying competition and a strict regulatory environment are likely to mar the top line. Furthermore, management slashed the high end of the fiscal 2018 earnings guidance, signaling at trouble down the road. The company expects software license and hardware revenues to remain under pressure for the remainder of the fiscal.”

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC. is primarily engaged in the development and licensing of suspended particle technology and devices to control the transmission of light. “

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RPC, Inc. provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates its business through two business segments- Technical Services and Support Services. Services and products offered by the Company include Cudd Pumping, Coiled Tubing, Snubbing, Nitrogen Units, Thru Tubing Solutions, Wireline, Fluid Pumps, Well Control, Production Rental Tools, Patterson Rental Tools, Patterson Tubular Services and Well Control School. The Company’s products and services can be found throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a hold rating to a buy rating.

