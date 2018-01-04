Stifel Financial (SF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Nomura currently has $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

SF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Instinet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of Stifel Financial (SF) traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. 451,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,261. The company has a market capitalization of $4,300.00, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.12 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director James M. Oates sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $92,413.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,336.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,480. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Financial (SF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nomura” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/stifel-financial-sf-upgraded-to-buy-at-nomura.html.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.