Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Wayfair Inc (W)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wayfair by 96.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Wayfair by 375.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $63,576.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steve Oblak sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $28,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,190 over the last 90 days. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,890.00, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 658.45% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

