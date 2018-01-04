SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate (RWX) Short Interest Down 56.8% in December

SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate (NYSEARCA:RWX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,257 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 1,468,264 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,191 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate (NYSEARCA:RWX) opened at $40.96 on Thursday. SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $3,790.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 622.22%.

