Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Given a $66.00 Price Target by Raymond James Financial Analysts

Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.03.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) traded down $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. 1,790,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,000. The stock has a market cap of $1,920.00 and a PE ratio of -7.20. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,090.11% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Faga sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barge Joseph La sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,950.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,085. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

