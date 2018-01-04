S&P Global (SPGI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.8600037640447 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE SPGI) traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.38. The stock had a trading volume of 727,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $44,210.00, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $174.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.19. S&P Global had a return on equity of 187.30% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that S&P Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on S&P Global from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $631,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,207,837.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.50, for a total value of $249,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,704. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/sp-global-spgi-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.