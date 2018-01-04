Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Synnex (SNX) Share Price

Headlines about Synnex (NYSE:SNX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synnex earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4149208492432 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.61. Synnex has a one year low of $101.48 and a one year high of $138.44. The stock has a market cap of $5,480.00, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Synnex in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synnex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Synnex in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Synnex in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synnex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total transaction of $40,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $260,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $1,311,132. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synnex

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

