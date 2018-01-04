Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Supercom (SPCB) Share Price

Headlines about Supercom (NASDAQ:SPCB) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Supercom earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.8062833195086 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Supercom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Supercom (SPCB) traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,750. Supercom has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SuperCom Ltd is a provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing safety, identification, tracking and security products to governments, and private and public organizations throughout the world. Through its e-government platforms and solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the Company enables governments and national agencies to design and issue multi-identification documents and digital identity solutions to their citizens and visitors.

