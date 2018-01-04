Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Share Price

News coverage about Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sequential Brands Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.215521978589 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.46. Sequential Brands Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 million. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Sequential Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequential Brands Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. < Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, Director Aaron P. Hollander purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tcp Wr Acquisition Llc purchased 194,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $318,920.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 473,200 shares of company stock valued at $765,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods.

