Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Euroseas (ESEA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Euroseas earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.3312318643283 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Euroseas (ESEA) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,550. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.73. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is engaged in the shipping business. The Company is an owner and operator of drybulk and container carrier vessels and is a provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk and containerized cargoes. Eurobulk Ltd. manages the Company’s operations. The Company also owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

