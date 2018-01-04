News headlines about ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ALJ Regional earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6880649741292 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ALJ Regional (ALJJ) opened at $3.20 on Thursday. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-alj-regional-aljj-stock-price.html.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Faneuil, Inc (Faneuil), Floors-N-More, LLC (Carpets) and Phoenix Color Corp. (Phoenix). The Faneuil segment provides business processing solutions for a client portfolio that includes both commercial and government entities across several verticals, including transportation, government services, utilities and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.