Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Insignia Systems (ISIG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insignia Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.745611227221 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 91,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,032. The stock has a market cap of $14.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.86. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 72,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $97,246.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,795.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,720 and sold 504,607 shares valued at $635,708. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc (Insignia) is a developer and marketer of in-store products, programs and services for consumer goods manufacturers and retail partners drive sales at the point of purchase. The Company’s products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, thermal sign card supplies for the Company’s Impulse Retail System, laser printable cardstock and label supplies, and The Like Machine.

