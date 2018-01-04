Headlines about Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Youngevity International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.7635738080658 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Youngevity International (YGYI) opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Youngevity International has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Youngevity International alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-youngevity-international-ygyi-stock-price.html.

Youngevity International, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company operates through two segments: the direct selling segment where products are offered through a global distribution network of customers and distributors, and the commercial coffee segment where products are sold directly to businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Youngevity International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youngevity International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.