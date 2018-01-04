Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Share Price

News headlines about Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kingsway Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.7234789563724 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.30, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.56. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 38,320 shares of company stock valued at $199,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.

