Press coverage about Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ITEK) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inotek Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7489263098322 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Inotek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ITEK) traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 968,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,550. Inotek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 27.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 and a PE ratio of -2.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-inotek-pharmaceuticals-itek-share-price.html.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.

Receive News & Ratings for Inotek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.