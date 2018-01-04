Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Share Price

News headlines about Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.3090162289493 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 296,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6,010.00, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $103.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $300.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.62 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.04.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $1,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,683.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,863 in the last 90 days. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

