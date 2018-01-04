Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Microsemi (MSCC) Stock Price

News articles about Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Microsemi earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6588021053245 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. 781,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Microsemi has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,330.00, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Microsemi had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Microsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Microsemi will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Microsemi in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Microsemi in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Robert Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $721,456.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,521 shares of company stock worth $12,718,259 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

