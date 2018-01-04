Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Share Price

Media coverage about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9973615162135 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 6th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Evoke Pharma (EVOK) traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,250. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

