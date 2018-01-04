Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aevi Genomic Medicine earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7007176984533 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ GNMX) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 413,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,150. The stock has a market cap of $73.57, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.40. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aevi Genomic Medicine news, insider Garry Arthur Neil bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,615.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola bought 119,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,288.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 615,079 shares of company stock worth $775,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohns disease.

