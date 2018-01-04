Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Share Price

Media stories about Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aethlon Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.2433185910563 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEMD. ValuEngine cut Aethlon Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (AEMD) traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,050. The company has a market cap of $17.51, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical device company focused on creating devices for cancer, infectious disease and other life-threatening conditions. The Company operates through two segments: Aethlon, which represents its therapeutic business activities, and ESI, which represents its diagnostic business activities.

