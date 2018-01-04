Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Price

News articles about Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quest Diagnostics earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 45.763252175414 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a $103.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE DGX ) traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,767. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,500.00, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 63,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $6,303,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,008,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

