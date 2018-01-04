Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact On Track Innovations (OTIV) Share Price

Press coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4943283257823 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of On Track Innovations (NASDAQ OTIV) traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,450. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIV shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of On Track Innovations in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered On Track Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

