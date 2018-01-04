Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Share Price

Headlines about Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northern Technologies International earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.5671603328767 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.42, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services. The Company’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under ZERUST and EXCOR brands (collectively ZERUST). The Company’s segments include ZERUST and Natur-Tec. The Company is engaged in selling its ZERUST products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets.

