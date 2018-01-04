Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) Share Price

News headlines about iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3386794381443 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.97. 2,437,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,230.00, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $114.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

About iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

