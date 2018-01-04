Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Curtiss-Wright (CW) Share Price

Press coverage about Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Curtiss-Wright earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.676693677228 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Curtiss-Wright (CW) opened at $122.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5,377.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $304,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $252,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,566. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

