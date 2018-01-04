Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SLM (SLM) Stock Price

Media stories about SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SLM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.5856614465088 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

SLM (SLM) traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 2,322,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,567. The stock has a market cap of $4,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.32. SLM has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $282.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.02 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. analysts predict that SLM will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $32,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Quinlan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $2,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,443,132.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

