Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Price

Headlines about Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vermilion Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8491869479275 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Vermilion Energy (VET) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.96. 224,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,333. The company has a market capitalization of $4,558.97, a PE ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 670.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Vermilion Energy

