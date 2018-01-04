Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Juno Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5839300709213 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ JUNO) traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. Juno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JUNO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.48.
In related news, Director Richard Klausner sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $1,611,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 744,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,318,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Azelby sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $366,296.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,954 in the last ninety days. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Juno Therapeutics
Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.
