Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Juno Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5839300709213 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Juno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ JUNO) traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. Juno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Juno Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 332.05%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Juno Therapeutics will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JUNO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.48.

In related news, Director Richard Klausner sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $1,611,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 744,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,318,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Azelby sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $366,296.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,954 in the last ninety days. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-juno-therapeutics-juno-stock-price.html.

About Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Juno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.