Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IRIDEX (IRIX) Stock Price

Media coverage about IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IRIDEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.3827741028643 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) opened at $8.28 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO William M. Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation is a provider of therapeutic based laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation used to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The Company operates through ophthalmology segment. Its ophthalmology products consist of laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation, including laser probes, and are used in the treatment of serious eye diseases, including the over three causes of irreversible blindness, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

