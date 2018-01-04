Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Halliburton (HAL) Share Price

Media stories about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oilfield services company an impact score of 45.9924421343545 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group set a $57.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of Halliburton ( NYSE HAL ) traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,139,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,333. The firm has a market cap of $45,050.00, a PE ratio of 215.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other news, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $78,824.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,801.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $376,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,646 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,147 shares of company stock worth $4,723,895. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Halliburton (HAL) Share Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-halliburton-hal-share-price.html.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.