Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Catalyst Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7288872705183 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
- Catalyst Biosciences Initiates Phase 2/3 Trial of Marzeptacog Alfa (activated) for Prophylaxis in Hemophilia A or B with Inhibitors (finance.yahoo.com)
- Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research (americanbankingnews.com)
- Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) to Hold (americanbankingnews.com)
- 13G Filing: Nexthera Capital and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO … – Insider Monkey (blog) (insidermonkey.com)
Several research firms recently weighed in on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.
