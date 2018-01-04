Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Catalyst Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7288872705183 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ CBIO ) traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 220,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,850. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

