Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Stock Price

News headlines about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3460224872315 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 115,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,350. The company has a market cap of $68.78, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.21. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-brainstorm-cell-therapeutics-bcli-stock-price-2.html.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.