Solium Capital (SUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.31

Solium Capital Inc. (TSE:SUM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.31 and last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 311908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Solium Capital in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Solium Capital from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Solium Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $610.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Solium Capital Company Profile

Solium Capital Inc is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. The Company provides cloud-enabled services for global equity administration, financial reporting and compliance. The Company operates though the segment of administration of equity-based incentive and savings programs for corporations and their employees.

