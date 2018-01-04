Social Reality (SRAX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Social Reality earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8365070385018 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Social Reality (SRAX) traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 470,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,050. The firm has a market cap of $50.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Social Reality has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Get Social Reality alerts:

SRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Social Reality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Social Reality in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/social-reality-srax-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc is an Internet advertising and platform technology company. The Company provides tools to automate the digital advertising market. It is engaged in the sales of digital media advertising campaigns to advertising agencies and brands; sales of media inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) exchanges; sale and licensing of its SRAX Social platform and related media, and creation of custom platforms for buying media on SRAX for various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.