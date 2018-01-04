Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) SVP Sells $306,800.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ SNBR) traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 364,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,400. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). Sleep Number had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $402.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,199,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,291,000 after acquiring an additional 140,801 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,107,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 856.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,065,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 953,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 884,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on shares of Sleep Number and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sleep Number and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories.

