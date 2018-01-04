Sino Biopharmaceut (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Sino Biopharmaceut alerts:

Sino Biopharmaceut (OTCMKTS SBMFF) traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,166. Sino Biopharmaceut has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sino Biopharmaceut (SBMFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/sino-biopharmaceut-sbmff-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Sino Biopharmaceut Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections, Runzhong dispersible tablets, Mingzheng capsules, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, as well as Tianqingning injections; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, and Tianqingyitai injections.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.