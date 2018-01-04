SigmaTron International (SGMA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SigmaTron International earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.9578208138909 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 7,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.66.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

SigmaTron International, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing service (EMS), which includes printed circuit board assemblies, and assembled (box-build) electronic products. The Company also provides services to its customers, including automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

