Short Interest in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Increases By 23.4%

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,618,653 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 34,527,166 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,529,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE WFC) opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

In other news, insider Michael J. Loughlin sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $1,010,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Levy sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,477,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,808.6% in the 4th quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,504,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,872 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,202,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,752,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 408,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 51,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

