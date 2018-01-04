SemGroup (SEMG) Downgraded to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

SEMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price target on SemGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SemGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,423.49, a PE ratio of -381.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SemGroup has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,429,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,645,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup by 15.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,923,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,046,000 after acquiring an additional 392,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup by 44.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,559,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 483,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

SemGroup Company Profile

