SemGroup (SEMG) Downgraded to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
SEMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price target on SemGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SemGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,423.49, a PE ratio of -381.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SemGroup has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $42.95.
