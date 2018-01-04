Select Medical (SEM) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Select Medical (SEM) opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,415.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Select Medical will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin F. Jackson sold 134,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,285,194.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,717,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,290,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin F. Jackson sold 156,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $2,671,647.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,790,601 shares in the company, valued at $30,547,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,455 shares of company stock worth $5,403,144. Insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 51.3% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,578,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $20,751,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $19,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,929,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,423,000 after purchasing an additional 369,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 364,721 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

