Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Trading Up -5%

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 409,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 566,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on EYES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of $112.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.71.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 565.12% and a negative return on equity of 184.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of Second Sight Medical Products worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/second-sight-medical-products-eyes-trading-up-5.html.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.