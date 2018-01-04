ValuEngine cut shares of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Shares of Seadrill (NYSE SDRL) opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Get Seadrill alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seadrill stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Seadrill worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Seadrill (SDRL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/seadrill-sdrl-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.