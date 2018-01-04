Seadrill (SDRL) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.24. Seadrill shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 5885000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $122.32, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seadrill stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Seadrill worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

