SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) SVP Philip T. Warman Sells 13,351 Shares of Stock

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) SVP Philip T. Warman sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $283,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,163.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,500. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $752.91 and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 73.96%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. research analysts forecast that SandRidge Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent.

