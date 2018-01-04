RumbleON (RMBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get RumbleON alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.

RumbleON ( RMBL ) traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,282. The firm has a market cap of $62.80, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -17.92. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. research analysts predict that RumbleON will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,650.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/rumbleon-rmbl-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.