RPC Group PLC (RPC) Receives GBX 1,175.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,175.71 ($15.72).

RPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($15.11) price target on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,135 ($15.18) price target on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.38) price target on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.71) price target on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.78) price target on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

RPC Group (LON RPC) traded up GBX 864.20 ($11.56) on Monday, hitting GBX 864.20 ($11.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,954,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,540.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,694.51. RPC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 714.50 ($9.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,032 ($13.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc is a plastic products design and engineering company. The Company offers a range of consumer products and technical components for the packaging and non-packaging markets. The Company’s business is organized into two segments: Packaging and Non-packaging. The Packaging business serves the food, nonfood (including (general industrial, agrochemical and automotive), personal care (mass personal care, cosmetics and beauty), beverage and healthcare ((pharmaceuticals) markets.

