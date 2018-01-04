Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sell Rating for W W Grainger (GWW)

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $192.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of W W Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of W W Grainger (GWW) traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.06. 950,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,095. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $262.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.34. W W Grainger had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.31, for a total value of $69,999.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $39,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-sell-rating-for-w-w-grainger-gww.html.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.