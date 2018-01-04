Robb L. Voyles Sells 5,000 Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL) Stock

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43,286.76, a P/E ratio of 210.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,737,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,933,000 after buying an additional 259,446 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,885 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.3% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 84,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

